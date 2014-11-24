How To Integrate Your Creative Double Life With Your Career

Growing up in Brighton, Michigan, Alisyn Malek had a passion for art. “But when I went to university,” she says, “I knew I needed to pay for it.” Though she mulled architecture as a kind of compromise, ultimately she attended the University of Michigan’s engineering school. She kept up with her creative side by doing freelance work for a fashion designer, plus taking some architecture courses. But when she graduated in 2008, she swiftly took a job as an engineer at GM.

Alisyn Malek

That’s also the year she began living what she sometimes thought of as a double life. In late 2008, Malek, along with her boyfriend Jake Chidester and two friends, Lisa Poszywak and Jaye Thomas, began renting artist studio space at a place called the Russell Industrial Center. Formerly an automotive manufacturing location, a developer had divided the complex of buildings into rooms to rent, and over the past decade or two, it had become a studio space for many an intrepid artist.

The Russell was also, reports Malek, “sketchy.” There were tenants with certain under-the-radar “horticultural endeavors” requiring large amounts of light and electricity, and it got to the point where Malek and her comrades couldn’t use a chop saw and a guitar amp at the same time without causing a blackout (these visual artists also dabble in music).

By 2011, Malek and the others had met a landlord with a run-down space near Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. Though the space was so rudimentary as to have a dirt floor, it was also large, and they began working with the landlord to fix it up. They began to have a vision of an art space to call their own–one in which they could work and also host events.

Meanwhile, Malek was hard at work in her day job at GM. How did she juggle both pursuits? “Little sleep,” she says. A day would begin at 6 a.m., as she rose to go to work. She’d get home from GM around 5 p.m., eat a quick dinner, then be at the studio space from 5:30 to 11 p.m., painting walls, fixing up drywall, installing insulation, and hanging new electrical equipment. “I’d go to bed at 11:30, and do it the next day,” she recalls. There was, she admits, a kind of “cognitive dissonance” juggling her corporate job with her artistic adventure in an obscure corner of a city with a declining reputation. “A lot of people in Southeastern Michigan back then were still really uncomfortable about the idea of being in Detroit,” she says.





Still, she and her friends kept working. Two more artists joined the collective, and Corktown Studios, as the space came to be named, had its grand opening in March of 2012. They hosted a barbeque, then a launch party, then one event after another. “Every weekend of my life, I knew what I was doing–either cleaning up after an event, or cleaning up before,” Malek recalls of that first year. The space soon began building a certain reputation, organically.

In tech it’s about creating products that can change the world. In art it’s painting a picture of how you would like the world to change.

By 2013, “we tried to get more focused,” she recalls. Instead of having events every month, the team centered themselves around a few art and music shows that they felt especially passionate about. Malek began to get entrepreneurial, realizing that “there are some artists who are really good at selling work, and some who aren’t.” Though she classified herself in the latter group, she organized a silent auction where most of the 40 pieces put up for sale were sold. Corktown Studios soon began showcasing the works of other emerging artists, beyond the core six who call the space their home.