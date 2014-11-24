How Decrepit Piers Inspired Thomas Heatherwick’s Vision For A Floating Park

It’s more floating park than pier.

The park, a hilly, curved green space that rises from the water on a series of concrete columns, will be located a few hundred feet from the shoreline, between the remains of the support piles that held up the piers–piers that once formed an integral part of Manhattan’s shipping infrastructure. It’s intended to replace the deteriorating Pier 54, which will be torn down. Instead of a linear, flat pier stretching out into the river like a kind of aquatic High Line, the park is closer in shape to a square, with edges that curve up to form a kind of sloped bowl where people can congregate and watch performances. Despite the name, it’s really more floating park than pier.

Pending approval of various federal agencies and the full Hudson River Park Trust board, Pier55 should begin to rise out of the water around 2016. The park is to be paid for in large part by the fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband, IAC chairman Barry Diller, whose family foundation was a major financial backer of New York’s High Line. And they’ve hired some serious design talent to help make this park project as groundbreaking as their last one. The trust and the newly established nonprofit organization Pier55, Inc. have chosen one of the most exciting designers working today, Thomas Heatherwick, to create the look of the new park.





London-based Heatherwick, who was selected via an informal competition with three other architects, has a knack for turning even the most generic architecture into a creative breakthrough. He’s designed everything from a new double-decker bus for London to an art museum in a grain silo to a rolling roll-up bridge, and is even working on a bridge over the Thames River. He’s also creating a monumental artwork for Hudson Yards, a mega-development on Manhattan’s west side not far from the proposed park. And though Pier55 is not Heatherwick’s first New York commission, it’s a chance to make his creative mark on the city in a major way. Free from the visual impediment of surrounding buildings, with views of the shorelines of Manhattan and New Jersey and the lapping waters of the Hudson below, this is bound to be the next hot destination for New York city park-goers (and tourists).

Co.Design spoke to Thomas Heatherwick to find out more about what it will look like, his inspiration for the project, and how he approaches park design. Here are a few of his insights:





Thomas Heatherwick: I’ve been coming to New York over the last 30 years, because my great aunt lived there until she was 103. And you’d come down the West Side Highway [adjacent to the Hudson River] and for so long, it felt kind of quite windswept. It was place to go faster rather than go slower, and I remember seeing these fields of the diffused, dark mysterious piles [the wooden supports from the old pier infrastructure, seen near the park in the rendering above] that emerged from the water. When this competition came up, and we were thinking about how we might make a piece of park above the water, those river piles seemed the particular, idiosyncratic, memorable thing.