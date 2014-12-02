Everyone Can’t Move To Florida: The 10 Best Cities To Live In As You Grow Old

Most American cities are falling all over themselves to attract young people and many lists that compare and rank cities reflect the younger perspective. But the fact of the matter is the nation is getting older as birth rates drop and longevity improves, and many cities aren’t doing enough to prepare for an aging demographic. By 2040, the nation’s over-65 population is expected to be about double what it is today and will represent 20% of the total country. Everyone can’t just go move to Florida.

Best Large Cities For Successful Aging

1. Madison, WI

2. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

3. Provo-Orem, UT

4. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

5. Salt Lake City, UT

6. Jackson, MS

7. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

8. Toledo, OH

9. Austin-Round Rock, TX

10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

In fact, according to the Milken Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, up to 90% of older adults want to or plan to “age in place,” or stay right where they have always been when they get older. This is why its researchers have created a new ranking of the “best cities for successful aging” that aims to avoid the traditional tropes of warm, sunny skies and affordable living that define most “best spots to retire” lists.

“To age in place successfully, older adults must enjoy environments that support health and productivity and the ability to live purposeful, contributing lives,” the authors write. It also “recognizes the new economic and social reality” that many older adults want to continue paid employment.

The index, which looks at 352 cities in the U.S., is built from public data and combines 84 indicators across eight weighted categories that contribute to the quality of life of older adults (read more about the methodology here). Examples of data used include crime rates, number of doctors and assisted-living facilities, transit fares, rental housing, and volunteer opportunities.

Best Small Cities For Successful Aging

1. Iowa City, IA

2. Sioux Falls, SD

3. Columbia, MO

4. Bismarck, ND

5. Rapid City, SD

6. Ames, IA

7. Rochester, MN

8. Ann Arbor, MI

9. Cheyenne, WY

10. Fargo, ND-MN

Many of the index’s top cities, such as Omaha, Nebraska, and Salt Lake City, Utah, aren’t normally considered retirement havens, and often didn’t even have great weather. Cities with major universities–which offer education, arts, and culture opportunities, employment, and often have large health care systems, research hospitals, and good transit options–often did particularly well. When you think about it, an elderly person’s needs aren’t that different than a college student’s.

The top of the list for large cities, for example, was Madison, Wisconsin. It got points for its 11 hospitals, specialty care availability, and short emergency room waits. It also has a low crime, low poverty for older adults, relatively low income inequality. Older adults could also live healthy lifestyles there, often commuting by foot, accessing many fitness, museum, library and recreation facilities as well as education opportunities at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Of course, it only ranked 98 in the weather category, and it also fell down for its relatively high cost of living for the Midwest and prevalence of fast food outlets.

Contrast this with the surprisingly poor showing of Florida’s Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro region, which ranked only 85 out of 100 large cities (a separate ranking was made for the 252 smaller cities the researchers evaluated). Even though it is ranked highest among the 100 cities for its Medicare enrollment, it has relatively poor access to doctors and health facilities, a high crime rate, and a relatively high proportion of elderly people living in poverty. Public transit is poor, and there aren’t many public libraries, among many other statistics.