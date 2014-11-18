Today in Tabs: To Redefine Corporate Evil For the New Millennium

a salute today to michael wolff, who tried his best last weekend to avoid committing journalism but managed to do so anyway, sort of — max read (@max_read) November 18, 2014

Ben Smith went to a dinner party: to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that. And as he hobnobbed with the nobs at Graydon Carter’s Waverly Inn, pressing the flesh under a snowstorm of Names (Arianna, Ed Norton, Michael Wolff, Chris Hughes, you know darling, Our Kind) he heard something very strange! Or not strange, so much as exactly the sort of thing you would expect to hear from Uber, whose mission statement is “To Redefine Corporate Evil For the New Millennium!” Uber exec Emil Michael suggested that the company should hire a team of researchers to ruin the life of Pando Daily founder and Lyft Senior VP of Shadow PR Sarah Lacy, as though being a close confidante of Paul Carr weren’t already ruination enough for ten lives. Granted, the idea of an Uber Dirty Tricks squad is horrific, even if Michael were thinking of Lacy more as a spokesperson for his competition than a journalist per se. And further granted that Lacy has been completely right about Uber’s creepy totalitarianism and rampant misogyny. So does it matter that Lacy and Pando have a close relationship with Lyft investors and a clear bias in favor of Lyft and against Uber, if Lacy’s critiques are true? These are questions best left for another time, because this story is about Ben Smith and a dinner party. Ben Smith signed it: and Ben Smith’s name is good upon ‘Change, for anything he chooses to put his hand to. Emil Michael is as dead as a door-nail.