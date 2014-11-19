Why We Shouldn’t Be So Afraid Of Giving Or Receiving Criticism

Not long ago I was visiting with one of my clients named Steve, who is a managing director of a major NYC financial firm. Steve mentioned to me that he wanted to explore some ways in which he might influence a work environment where transparent, open, and honest communication prevails between departments and key individuals. He confided that he sensed an unhealthy state of guarded communication and growing distrust among some key people and he wasn’t sure how to nip it in the bud.

In response I asked Steve where criticism fits in his communication spectrum of openness. “In the spirit of being transparent,” he said, “I never thought about it. But isn’t that something that should be discouraged?”

Steve isn’t alone in his ambition to promote an open and transparent work environment. Nor is he alone in failing to link transparency to how employees deal with criticism, which can mean the difference between having a championship team or one that simply survives.

Because criticism can be hurtful, it’s no wonder that most of us in the workplace are criticism averse or at least fearful of it. We were never taught by parents or educators that giving and receiving criticism is a skill that once learned can be our most powerful communication tool for creating the kind of change that advances our goals and desires in relationships.

As much as we may think it is something that should be avoided, all of us know that criticism is occasionally necessary even though it carries with it the risk of jeopardizing harmony in a relationship. It is that risk in giving criticism that needs to be minimized in order to make it work to everyone’s advantage.

Removing much of that risk is a matter of education. By teaching employees the skills associated with giving and receiving criticism, organizations will find, first, that it is not that complicated and they will soon see results that are astoundingly beneficial for creating an atmosphere of harmony and improved performance. Just as they invest time and well spent dollars in training employees in other types of communications such as how to sell, make presentations or how to negotiate, so too would companies benefit greatly by teaching mangers and employees the simple skills involved in delivering and receiving corrective information.

Nevertheless, rather than providing instruction in giving and receiving criticism, many organizations simply paint over the word criticism insisting that it be called something else, like “feedback,” “negative feedback,” “crucial conversations,” or even “coaching moments.” But masquerading it with another label does little to create an understanding of the crucial role criticism can play in everyday communication and how it can actually be the link to promoting change, getting results, influencing others, and promoting trust and respect.