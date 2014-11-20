The 8 Best Podcasts For Business-Savvy Listeners

A new year inspires many business professionals and entrepreneurs to step up their game, either by learning new strategies, setting bigger goals for the year ahead, or making sure they are staying relevant in their industry.

Podcasts are a great way to develop your professional skills by learning new strategies while also staying up to date on what is happening in the business and marketing world.

According to the Washington Post, podcasts are experiencing a resurgence, likely because of their portability–they can be listened to in the car, during work, or even while exercising–and variety of topics and experts.

The fact that the large majority is free has also inspired a new generation of listeners to start downloading them regularly again. The following are a few podcasts that have great content, are useful for a variety of different industries, and are updated regularly.

One of the most popular podcasts online today, Entrepreneur on Fire is run by John Lee Dumas and has a new episode every day. Besides offering a great selection of experts and topics that are applicable to any entrepreneur, Dumas is also completely transparent about his monthly earnings, which many of his fans and listeners use to motivate their own strategies and goals for the New Year and beyond.

According to its website, “The HBR IdeaCast is our weekly audio podcast, bringing you the analysis and advice of the leading minds in management.” The Harvard Business Review has long been known as a leading resource for business news and research, and this weekly podcast doesn’t disappoint: past guests include Eric Schmidt from Google, Harvard professors, biologists, and more. Even though their site requires a membership fee to read some articles, their podcast is currently free.

This podcast is by MarketingProfs, a leading marketing blog and education organization. It takes place every Wednesday and usually features one expert (and the host, Kerry O’Shea Gorgone) covering a specific niche topic for 30 minutes. Marketing Smarts is a useful podcast because they choose to tackle specific issues each episode, making it extremely useful and packed with actual advice for listeners that can be immediately implemented.