The Secret Behind Making A Successful Career Change

If you’re stuck in a mid-career rut and feel as though you’re dragging yourself into the office every morning, chances are you’ve already considered jumping ship. Handing in your resignation letter may provide a temporary dose of satisfaction, but then sets in the fear. What will I do now?

While the standard advice for career shifters–knowing you have a place to land before you jump and building up a nest egg to keep you going through the transition–may help reduce anxiety, what happens when that next job turns out to have the same pitfalls as the one you can’t wait to leave?

Chester Elton, coauthor of What Motivates Me: Put Your Passions To Work says while many of us make career shifts based on emotions–assuming a new job will turn our frown upside down–few of us take the time to assess what really motivates us.

The real trick to making a successful career shift, he and coauthor Adrian Gostick argue, is aligning your new career path to these motivations.

“During our lives, our motivations change,” says Elton. Perhaps when you first graduated from college, you were driven by the promise of a big paycheck, a corner office, prestige, and recognition.

But as you aged and matured in your position, you now find you’re more motivated by opportunities to be creative, or the chance to be challenged by a task. “It’s important to understand where you are today and what is really going to drive you,” he says.

In their book, Gostick and Elton identify 23 motivators, which they divide into five identities: