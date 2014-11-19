What Makes A New Habit Stick?

For the past several months we’ve been putting our advice to the test with weekly Habit Challenges . The idea is simple: Take an article we’ve published in the past, try out the research and expert advice that promises to make our days more productive and creative, and see if it actually works in the real world.

Fast Company’s Senior Writer Chuck Salter sat down with Editorial Assistant Rachel Gillett, who has undertaken nearly every single challenge, to talk about the benefits of trying out a new habit for just a week, what habits were hard to keep, which transformed her workday, and why not all challenges work for everyone.

Check out the video above, and join us for a Live Chat about this week’s Habit Challenge (Leaving work at the same time everyday) on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.