This “Jurassic World” Theme Park Website Proves Viral Marketing Is Not Extinct





The new website from a company called Masrani Global trumpets the opening of its theme park, Jurassic World. Of course, Masrani is a fictional company and Jurassic World is a fictional movie and possibly a future theme park ride, if not an entire park itself. Next summer’s return to dino-town, which stars unstoppable vessel of enthusiasm, Chris Pratt, has its work cut out for it. Once the U.S. Marine Corps was called in at Isla Sorna to save human beings from dinosaurs at the end of Jurassic Park 3, you’d think the world would be hip to the dangers of playing God with DNA. You would be wrong, though.

Scanning through the Masrani website, it becomes clear that this company acquired InGen Corporation, the bioengineering startup founded by John Hammond from the original movie, and opened a theme park in 2005. So apparently, in the world of the new movie, dinosaurs have roamed the Earth without incident for about a decade. Aside from news that the original film’s Dr. Henry Wu, played by B.D. Wong, is still involved, there seems to be only one other pressing piece of news. Masrani has recently devoted itself to gathering genomic assets from “a group of wooly mammoths buried under the permafrost.” One hopes that the same security precautions that have worked on dinosaurs for 10 years are equally effective at keeping these new creatures from wreaking an hour and 40 minutes worth of interesting havoc.