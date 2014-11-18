Guinea Pigs Take One For The Testicular Cancer Team In This Furry PSA

Sometimes it’s tough to get men to discuss certain health issues. Namely cancers that tend to occur in their nether regions. Both prostate cancer and testicular cancer have taken various routes to raise awareness, dispel stigmas, and get dudes talking. Like funny celebrities or painfully hilarious waxing .

Now Testicular Cancer Canada and agency DentsuBos may have found the perfect messenger to spread the word on the Internet–cute furry animals. Here, guinea pigs stand in for gonads as we’re walked through a basic self-exam step by step.





It’s a fun way to talk about a serious issue and demonstrate a delicate procedure so that men everywhere will be both informed and comfortable giving their own furballs the once over.