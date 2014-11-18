This Wonderful Web Toy Turns Your Browser Into Magic Liquid

If you’ve ever spent a few minutes tracing your fingers through soapy water just to watch the iridescence swirl, this web toy is for you .

Developed by George Kearney, it’s a fluid dynamics simulator that lets you treat your browser window like a painter’s tray of magic liquid. Just swipe your cursor through the window, and it will react as if you were trailing your finger through the surface of some bubble blowing liquid.

If you want to get creative, you can adjust the parameters of the simulator, which allows you to experiment with how the fluid is rendered. And obviously, this all becomes a totally different experience with the addition of some psilocybin. Too bad they can’t serve that up in browsers yet.

Check the fluid dynamics simulator out here.

[h/t: Boing Boing]