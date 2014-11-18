advertisement
Remember and Record Your Dreams

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Have you ever had that moment where you wake up from the most incredible dream and you can’t wait to share it with someone, but only minutes later you can’t remember a thing? Shadow is a mobile application that is changing that. By monitoring your sleep cycle, it wakes you up at just the right moment and helps you record the details of your dream. Watch the video above to see how it works.

