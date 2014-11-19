Millennials Aren’t The Only Ones Who Want Meaningful Work

From the first time I heard about the encore movement–baby boomers are foregoing a retirement of leisure in favor of putting their experience to good use through a second career focused on social impact–I was hooked.

The idea struck me as a no-brainer. On a global scale, we’re faced with an ever-increasing number of complex societal challenges in need of well-thought-out solutions. At the same time there is a huge swell of the population preparing to transition out of the workforce. For those with a strong desire to have a legacy impact for future generations, matching the two makes sense, particularly given that the economic downturn has resulted in many baby boomers needing to continue working longer than they’d originally anticipated.

But I also related deeply on a personal level, having recently quit my consumer insights job at Yahoo! to attend a graduate school focused on sustainability and how businesses can aid society. For the past five years I’ve been surrounded by people who are passionately launching new careers and working to influence social and environmental progress from within existing organizations or new ventures of their own.

Parallel movements across generations have been in existence for quite a while: More than 4.5 million people ages 50 to 70 are already in encore careers that combine personal meaning, continued income, and social impact, and 88% of millennials are seeking work with a greater purpose. It’s time for these two populations to join forces.

Young people are often high on idealism, out-of-the-box thinking, and have the energy and tech-savvy skillset to build personal brands and get potentially transformative ideas to market quickly. But they sometimes lack the measured pragmatism and experience needed to successfully implement their plans and scale growth, struggling to grasp the broader system within which they’re operating.

Those who’ve amassed years of experience can be of enormous value to younger generations, but baby boomers often struggle staying up to speed with technology advancements and this can, unfortunately, negatively impact their confidence and, in turn, their willingness to speak up and be active contributors in the new economy. Sure, Angel Investors of tech startups are often older and more experienced than founders, but broader application of intergenerational collaboration is needed.

Marcos Salazar, founder of Be Social Change–one of the largest social impact communities in New York City–suggests a new kind of workshop where millennials help baby boomers build their personal brands and become more skilled at consistently articulating their value both in-person and online. His point is that it’s difficult for younger generations to partner with baby boomers unless they have a clear understanding of what specific strengths and experiences they bring to the table.