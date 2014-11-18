Can 1,000 Smartphones Make A Difference In The Fight Against Ebola? Or Just Make Us Feel Better?

Amazon’s Fire phone can do lots of things. It can create 3-D images and connect objects in the real world to online price tags. Some also believe that the Fire phone can help health workers wind down West Africa’s Ebola outbreak.

Last week, the Mercury Sun’s Larry Magid reported that the company would be donating 1,000 Fire phones with an Ebola health worker app to West African countries. This week, philanthropist Paul G. Allen and a collection of cell phone companies followed suit, announcing they’d be donating 10,000 smartphones to the crisis.





Jeff Bezos’ and Allen’s hearts might be in the right place, but their actions could have disastrous results, warns Christopher Fabian, co-lead at UNICEF’s Innovation Unit. For the past seven years, Fabian and his colleague Erica Kochi have been working as a startup within the larger UNICEF framework to bring new technological solutions to aid projects. This week, Fabian penned a blog post on UNICEF’s Innovation Unit site explaining why dumping Fire phones in Liberia could backfire.

“I just spent the last month in Liberia, and at this point I believe it might be better to dump the container of smartphones into the ocean than to dump them onto the Ebola emergency response,” Fabian writes.

Much of Fabian’s criticism is directed at the fact that mobile networks in Liberia aren’t strong enough to support an influx of Fire phones. To accommodate the Fire phones’ data processing, Liberians would have to set up terminals that access data from satellites. This, Fabian argues, creates a segregated and unsustainably expensive system. And what about charging? Liberians would have to create an entire supply chain to support the Fire phones, including maintenance and repairs.





Flooding the Liberian market with free smartphones could also destroy existing business. When I called up Fabian to ask about how the Fire phones might affect phone sellers on the ground, he explained that plenty of Liberians already own “dumb” phones, and the mobile reselling economy is thriving. Thousands of free smartphones could disrupt these businesses and replace them with doomed technology, he argues.

Still, Amazon didn’t come up with the idea to donate the Fire phones on its own. Philip Joubert, co-founder of Journey, an app company, reached out to Amazon after building an app for health care workers called Ebola Care. GlobalGiving, a charity crowdfunding platform that partners with dozens of small aid organizations in West Africa, is also supporting the effort. Both Joubert and Britt Lake, director of programs at GlobalGiving, say they understand the spirit of Fabian’s criticism, but they’re also being careful about sending the phones overseas.