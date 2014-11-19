Brain Science Explains The Most Productive Ways To Procrastinate

Sit down to work on a specific task and you may find your mind veering off on a different track, spiraling down into the black hole of procrastination.

Here are five of the best ways to procrastinate when it comes to helping clear and replenish your mind for better focus down the line.

But while the term “productive procrastination” used by Steel, is a contentious one amongst scholars in the field, some of whom strongly believe there can be nothing productive about procrastination. But there’s no question that of the many ways we can waste time, some are far better for us than others.

“Every time you decide to work, the payoff gets evaluated twice: once by the limbic system and a second time by the prefrontal cortex,” according to Steel. In other words, it’s a battle of impulse against rationality.

“We all experience motivational breakdowns, like eating ice cream in front of the television while exercise and writing were originally on the menu,” writes Piers Steel , psychologist and author of the book The Procrastination Equation in Psychology Today. “There are a couple of misfiring neural regions that are reliably responsible for your procrastination.”

How many times have you opened your web browser to check the weather only to find yourself 45 minutes later down an Internet rabbit hole? “The died-in-the-wool procrastinator doesn’t do anything on their list. They are watching Youtube videos of cats,” says Tim Pychyl, professor of psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa Canada and author of the book Solving the Procrastination Puzzle.

It may seem that the best way to truly focus on a task or project is to minimize the number of commitments you have. The less you have to do, the easier it will be to focus right? John Perry, a Stanford philosopher and author of The Art of Procrastination, says that’s entirely wrong. He suggests using a different approach, one he calls “structured procrastination,” which encourages doing tasks farther down on your to-do list as an effective way to avoid those that are higher up. Have only a few really important tasks on your list and you’ll be more likely to avoid them by wasting time doing nothing. “This is a way to become a couch potato, not an effective human being,” Perry writes. Instead, keeping a list of all the things you need to do will help keep your procrastination more structured.

A messy workspace can make for a cluttered mind. Research out of the Princeton Neuroscience Institute has shown that physical clutter can inhibit your mind’s ability to focus. If you’re looking for a way to procrastinate, take some time to clear off your workspace. “Take everything off the desk except what you need to do,” says Joseph Ferrari, professor of psychology at DePaul University and author of the book Still Procrastinating: The No Regrets Guide to Getting It Done. “The goal is to get rid of distractions and noise.”

We all have those few friends whose laser focus and productivity are a mystery to us. How in the world do they pull it off? It wouldn’t hurt to ask. Ferrari suggests spending time with people who are adept at managing their time well. “Surround yourself with people who like to get things done,” he says.

There’s scientific research to back this up. Psychologist Albert Bandura’s seminal research on human behavior has found that modeling is an effective way to change one’s negative behaviors. “Learn by watching others,” says Ferrari. “If we see a model who is successful and they are rewarded, we are more likely to follow that model.”

Getting sucked for hours into Facebook is about the last thing you want when you’ve got something to get done and you’re feeling the tug of distraction. “Define breaks clearly,” Pychyl says. “You have to make sure you are not walking into a bottomless pit.”