How To Lead At Work When You’re Having A Personal Crisis

Into each life some rain must fall, as the saying goes. But sometimes that rain is actually a monsoon-size personal crisis that can affect your ability to lead.

It might be a serious illness, the loss of a loved one, or some other significant personal problem that drains your energy and affects your focus. However, you still have responsibilities that need your attention.

“Many people believe erroneously other people will think somehow less of them; that they’re damaged or not as capable,” says Houston, Texas, leadership consultant Todd Dewett, PhD. “These things have to be talked about, so I like to talk about authenticity in owning your situation.”

If you’re navigating a big challenge in your life, take these key steps to get through it, and still ensure that your leadership role is fulfilled.

When you’re faced with a personal crisis, people are going to notice you’re not yourself, so don’t try to pretend that everything is rosy, says psychologist Casey Mulqueen, PhD, director of product development with business consultancy The TRACOM Group. At the same time, don’t ruminate, or think about the problem over and over.

“When people have strong emotions, they think about it and think about it, and it affects their performance,” he says. “Recognize that you feel that way, but don’t get lost in it. For some people, that takes practice.”

When Dewett was in a leadership role as a professor and dean of a university, his father was dying of cancer, and he was going through a divorce. He says that his consulting and his personal experience have shown him that we sometimes need a second set of eyes on our leadership during these times.