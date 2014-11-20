This Device Creates A 3-D Soundscape To Help Blind People Navigate Through Cities

For someone who can’t see, meeting a friend on the other side of town can mean step after step of stressful navigation: Finding a bus stop, figuring out what’s going on if the bus is delayed, getting through the gates at the subway, and countless other obstacles along the way. A short trip might take hours of planning, and even familiar routes, like the path to the closest grocery store, can be so challenging that some visually impaired people rarely leave home.

While a smartphone can help, a new device from Microsoft goes much farther, creating a “3-D soundscape” around the person wearing it. A small headset worn just above the ears conducts sound through bones, so it doesn’t disrupt hearing as the wearer walks. A small clicking sound tells someone they’re heading straight ahead, and pings let them know if they’re veering into the street. If they pass something interesting–like a new coffeeshop on the left–the device points it out.





Unlike smartphone maps, which rely on GPS or Wi-Fi triangulation to navigate and are often slightly wrong, the device is designed to pull data from actual physical beacons on streetlights, stores, moving buses, or other objects. Then it combines that with information from databases, like bus schedules.

“A beacon can say ‘Okay, you’re standing at the bus stop right now, and you’re standing in exactly the right place,'” explains Dan Hill, executive director of Future Cities Catapult, an urban innovation organization that collaborated with Microsoft and mobility organization Guide Dogs as they built the prototype. “Then it can say the bus is going to be here in 10 minutes.”

The device also goes beyond simple navigation to explain what someone is passing. “It creates a sort of sense of spontaneity that those of us who are sighted have,” says Hill. “If I’m going to the shop, I might just duck in an alleyway to check out an interesting gallery in the corner. It’s easy for me to do that, whereas a visually impaired person has to plan everything so carefully they can’t just do that.”





The group tested the prototype in the U.K., on a route from Reading to London that involved catching a bus, a train, and even testing the device in a grocery store, where it can be used to read barcodes off the shelf.

“The trials of the technology show that it can reduce the anxiety and stress associated with making a journey in a town or city,” says Jenny Cook, head of strategy and research at Guide Dogs. “62% of participants reported an increased feeling of safety, confidence and resilience, allowing them to relax into the journey.”