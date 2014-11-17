Spotify Could Add Podcasts To Its Catalog

Seems unlikely, but a newly discovered piece of code reveals Spotify’s plans to add podcasts to its streaming services. As TechCrunch points out, the lines of code in question, unearthed by a developer named Ethan Lee, are related to Spotify’s integration with Uber–a partnership announced Monday that would give passengers control of the radio (a feature some drivers are already dreading). Responding to the discovery, a Spotify rep vaguely said the company is constantly experimenting with new features on the platform.

Podcasts are experiencing a bit of a resurgence in popularity lately. Serial, a true-crime drama created by the folks behind This American Life, is helping to drive this trend, with its riveting retelling of the 1999 murder of a Korean-American high school student. Since its premiere in October, the podcast has averaged 850,000 downloads per episodes, perhaps one reason why Spotify might be tinkering with incorporating podcasts into its service. The company isn’t alone in this thinking; last month, French streaming service Deezer purchased Stitcher, which has a catalog of 35,000 radio shows and podcasts.