Productivity Tips from the Busiest People

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

From Elana Frankel’s crazy schedule, the silly sensibility of Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, to even a dose of laziness from Dan Harmon, productivity advice comes in all forms. We’ve compiled our favorite moments with entrepreneurs, actors, and creative people in the video above.

