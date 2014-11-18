The Many Perks That Come With Quitting Your 9-To-5 Job For Your Side Business

People love to imagine themselves scaling their own idea into a company that reaches the upper echelons of those startups with the massive IPOs. But let’s be honest: for a majority of us, it’s too hard to give up the steady paycheck, profit sharing, bonus, or whatever else your employer has designed to keep you from leaving.

These incentives are hard to say goodbye to for the same reason it’s difficult to give up caffeine, tobacco, or fast food: they are convenient and addictive. Qualifying for a credit card, car loan, or mortgage that proves you do have a safe and steady income is an empowering feeling. So why would anyone give up the comfort of receiving a set amount of money each pay period in exchange for their time and effort to set off on a path and run a business that has so many risks and uncertainties?

Well, a few months ago I gave my two weeks notice to my employer, stating that I was no longer going to give in to the paycheck addiction. I was off to run the company that I founded a few years prior. Don’t get me wrong, I worked for a great company and genuinely enjoyed the people I worked with. But deep down, I knew it was time to cut the umbilical chord and head out on my own.

You shouldn’t barge into your boss’s office tomorrow to announce that you quit, especially if you don’t have a well-thought-out plan. But if you have been toying with an idea for a business or have already started one on the side, I will share some of the benefits of leaving your day job to dive into your startup.

This one is obvious. As the founder of your company, you get to call the shots. As an employee, I could only make decisions as long as I got the okay from 10 other people.

It’s amazing to see the people that come into your life once you start a business. When you are out in the world creating something that matters, people take notice and either want to share their experiences with you or connect you with someone they know who would be of value to you.

Successful entrepreneurs want to give back and share their wisdom with up and coming startup founders. I have mentors on my advisory board who have founded and scaled multimillion-dollar businesses. These people would have never taken time out of their day to mentor me if I was an employee working for a company.