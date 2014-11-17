New York City’s Pay Phones Will Be Replaced By Free Wi-Fi Mobile Charging Stations

It’s no secret that New Yorkers don’t think too much about pay phones any more. A quick stroll around the city will reveal that many pay phones don’t work and many are just empty booths, lacking actual phones. But the pay phones are a vital piece of city infrastructure, especially in disaster situations. With the need to preserve that infrastructure and the opportunity to reimagine the public terminal, NYC’s Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT) was tasked with finding a way to preserve pay phones while making them more useful to people in the 21st century.

To accomplish that, DoITT solicited proposals from companies around the world. After a lengthy process, the city has selected a proposal by a consortium of companies collectively called CityBridge. Over the next four to five years, CityBridge will build out what it is calling the LinkNYC network. Each individual terminal will be called a Link and will offer blazing-fast Wi-Fi, touch-screen interfaces, the ability to quickly make 911 and 311 calls, and free charging stations for mobile devices.

The four companies that comprise CityBridge are Titan, Control Group, Qualcomm, and Comark.

Titan is one of the two major operators of current old-school pay phones. The advertising relationships that Titan has built over the years will provide important continuity in the revenue stream for LinkNYC. New Yorkers may know Control Group as the company that has built a handful of interactive information kiosks in the subway system. Naturally, Control Group will be handling the user interface and technology that will power the Links.

Qualcomm will serve primarily in an advisory capacity, building on its experience in wireless connectivity. Comark will do the actual physical manufacturing of the Links.

Acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot is the key feature of the new terminals. LinkNYC will be the fastest free municipal Wi-Fi network in the country. CityBridge boasts that its Gigabit Wi-Fi network would allow a two-hour HD movie to be downloaded in 30 seconds. Users will be able to walk down a street with their phones connecting from one Link to the next without their connection dropping.





Free public Wi-Fi networks are often lackluster, offering slow and frequently interrupted connections. CityBridge plans for LinkNYC to change what public Wi-Fi means for the world.