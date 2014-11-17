Watch Ken Block Get Wild In The Streets of L.A. For “Gymkhana 7”

There’s something about driving in Los Angeles that makes people crazy. But anyone who’s spent hours stuck on the 405 or any other of the city’s seemingly innumerable streets and freeways will get goosebumps watching Ken Block treat L.A. like his own private playground in the seventh edition of his insanely popular Gymkhana series .





Filmed over five days in early October 2014, with director Ben Conrad, Wild in the Streets hits iconic Los Angeles locales like the 110 freeway, downtown L.A., Randy’s Donuts, Chinatown, the 6th Street Bridge, the L.A. river and, of course, the Hollywood sign. Yep, there’s even a white Bronco cameo.

Block’s driving a custom-built 1965 Ford Mustang called a “Hoonicorn,” named for his Hoonigan Racing Team. Even if you don’t know horse power from horsesh*t, it’s still fun to watch Block tear through the city in what feels like a Ford and Monster Energy-branded compilation of Gone In 60 Seconds and To Live And Die In LA, with maybe a little Against All Odds thrown in for good measure.





The streets were blocked off by the LAPD and Block’s racing team Hoonigan said in a statement that the goal wasn’t to take the fastest route from point A to point B, but to instead adequately answer the question, “What would you do if the police shut down the streets for you?”