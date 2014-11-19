Everyday Architecture Turned Into Stunning Abstract Compositions

German artist Julian Faulhaber‘s photographs turn everyday architecture into eye-popping abstract compositions. In the series “Low Density Polyethylene,” structures that might seem unspectacular to passersby–a gas station, a gymnasium–come to life in supersaturated colors. The yellow and blue lines on a Pepto-Bismol pink gym floor seem inspired by Mondrian; the interior of a circular building captured from an upper floor could be an M.C. Escher drawing. A series of commonplace metal racks and fluorescent lights becomes an arresting composition of candy stripes. It’s the kind of work that encourages viewers to slow down and pay closer attention to the structures around them, to detach lines, colors, and shapes in architecture from their larger contexts to be celebrated for form alone.