Ex-Tinder Execs Join College Party App WiGo

After a series of allegations and a sexual harassment lawsuit by former executive Whitney Wolfe, the structure at Tinder changed dramatically over the past few months: CMO Justin Mateen was fired and eventually CEO Sean Rad resigned. Now, months after the lawsuit was settled out of court , the duo—who are self-described best friends—are coming on as advisors to an app that is a little bit like the dating app Tinder and a little bit like Foursquare’s hangout app Swarm.

Founded by Ben Kaplan, it’s called WiGo (for Who Is Going Out?), and it’s for college students (users need a .edu email in order to unlock). WiGo users post where they’re going (a bar, a house party, etc.) and friends can join. There’s “tap” functionality that let’s you tell another user to meet you somewhere, as well as a chat system.

The app wipes clean certain things, like your chat record and where you’ve been, the next morning, but does keep track of locations and their names so that, for example, an apartment that has multiple nicknames can be easily tagged or located.

The company, which has also acquired seed funding from the likes of Kayak founder Paul English, first-10 Facebooker Paul Colleran, and others, is rolling out slowly. WiGo says its app has been downloaded on over 1,100 campuses, but is so far only active on about 200.

