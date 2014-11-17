Infographic: See Which Musicians Made The Most Hit Albums (Hint: It’s Exactly Who You Think)

We already learned who the top selling recording artists from each state are, but perhaps that isn’t getting granular enough. All albums are not created equal, after all, and so perhaps we should factor in their sales from a different perspective. A new infographic grades some of the best-selling musicians of all time on a curve–similar to the curve of a platinum record.

Created by ConcertHotels.com, this visual display shows off a series of data about a bunch of recording artists who have all been lucky enough to have five or more #1 albums in America. One of the interesting features of the infographic, however, is that it delineates studio albums from compilations and live recordings. It’s easy to coast on a bunch of rarities, best-ofs, and Live at Budokans if your audience devours them like audio hotcakes. It’s achieving longevity while still putting out new material (or at the very least, interesting covers) that distinguishes a multi-decade musical career. This chart lets users compare the careers of different artists to see not only who steadily put out the most #1-charting studio albums (yup, it’s The Beatles), who put out the most consecutive #1 albums (yup, them again), and who has the best hit rate (Beyonce, with the five-for-five track record.) If nothing else, this chart is an opportunity for those not in the know to learn how insanely prolific The Beatles were during their short, comet-like tenure on our planet.



