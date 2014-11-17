Forget Skipping That Run, Nike Says There’s No Excuses This Winter

Traditionally, winter is a time of hibernation. A season we can forget about running three times a week and not feel guilty because of the brutal climate and the fact we’re sleepy from so much darkness and tasty holiday treats. Perhaps not anymore, though.





Now Nike has gone and knocked this entire situation off balance with a new campaign called “Choose Your Winter” that glorifies, nay, celebrates outdoor exercise and sports during these cold, cold months. In this new spot from agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, funny man Chris O’Dowd is a cheimatophobic weatherman intent on warning us of its inherent dangers. However, NFLers Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson, Team USA soccer stars Clint Dempsey and Brad Evans, distance runner Mary Cain, figure skater Gracie Gold, and snowboarder Johnnie Paxson, don’t seem all that concerned.





Nike says this is the first in a multi-part series, and it’ll soon dip into baseball and hockey with the L.A. Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf.

Just great. Thanks to the Swoosh, now we can feel exercise shame all year round.