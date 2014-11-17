The MPAA Will Help You Find Legal Streams of Movies and TV Shows

Is that show you want to watch on Netflix or HBO Go? Or Hulu or Amazon Prime? With the many apps and services available for streaming movies and TV shows, it can be difficult to remember which service has which programming. Now, oddly enough, the Motion Picture Association of America has launched a website that does just that, called Where To Watch .

Where To Watch trawls streaming services, from the usual suspects like Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, and Hulu (HBO Go is conspicuously not included) to less-popular services like Crackle and individual TV networks. The new MPAA website tells you simply and cleanly which service has which shows and movies. If your service supplies its API and is legitimate, it is probably on Where To Watch.

The ad-free site even goes so far as to offer local show times if the movie you’re looking for is still enjoying a theatrical run. It also offers users the chance to sign up for an alert for titles that the site cannot find. While not a curated site like Decider, Where To Watch still sounds like a useful tool for anyone who watches their movies and TV shows online.