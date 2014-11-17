These Innovative Fast-Flip Books Are Full Of Beautiful Surprises

These aren’t the stick figure fast flip books of your childhood. Japanese company Mou Hitotsu no Kenkyujo has taken the simplistic animation form and turned it into something surprising, artful and gorgeous. The narratives are as dream-like and strange as something out of a Hayao Miyazaki film. In one book, a blob-like monster devours a snake and then turns into a fecund, multi-colored hill. In another, you feel as though you’re falling through a worm hole, only to be met by a flock of white birds flying at you from the darkness. The books are also technically innovative, relying on cut-outs and negative space to demonstrate movement. Your eye doesn’t just follow the characters across the page but deep into three dimensional space. The seven books will make delightful holiday gifts. The most recent is even Christmas themed.