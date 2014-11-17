Anna Kendrick Gets Locked Out Of Her Apartment For Kate Spade

Getting locked out of your house or apartment is the worst. Not in a harmful disease or terrible accident kind of way, but more like a painful monkey wrench to the groin of your otherwise productive day.





Here we meet Hollywood star (and Most Creative Person) Anna Kendrick as she returns home from what appears to be an enthusiastic session of holiday shopping. Unfortunately for her and her dog, she forgot her keys. Something to do with a new keychain, her niece, something something something, and she’s stuck on the stoop.

The spot, directed by Michael Mohan, shows us what happens when Kendrick is forced to face this unplanned period of free time. Enter spontaneous fashion experimentation and dressing up a freshly emptied champagne bottle like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.





The brand’s YouTube page posts helpful links to all the items and outfits Kendrick sports in the spot. And before it gets too long, we learn that you never know when that creative idea you really need is going to strike. Sometimes it’s when you’re singing “Good King Wenceslas” out of pure, unadulterated boredom.