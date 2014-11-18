How Amazon And Other Top Companies Keep Their Customers In Focus

What do the best CEOs do to connect themselves and their companies to their customers?

The habits of customer-centric CEOs like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Apple’s Tim Cook aren’t as hard to pick up as some executives might expect. Here are three things leaders can start emulating today to become more customer-centric and gain the insight into business opportunities and pain points that come with that focus.

When CEOs evaluate their company’s customer experience, they often rely on summaries of organization-wide trends.

In my experience, truly customer-centric CEOs don’t let themselves become abstracted from the delight and frustrations of genuine customer voices. Instead, they listen to those voices–day in and day out. This connection to actual customer commentary provides insight into customer needs that abstract data cannot.

Many customer-centric CEOs use some variation of this strategy. Cook and T-Mobile CEO John Legere both read–and sometimes respond to–up to a hundred customer emails every day. Umpqua Bank takes a more theatrical approach, installing in every branch a silver phone with a direct line to CEO Ray Davies’s desk.

Customer-centric CEOs know it’s important that their entire organization makes those same authentic customer connections. That’s why they require their management and executive teams to regularly listen to customer voices.

In addition to building invaluable intuition, this habit motivates team members to fix pressing customer pain points and quickly pursue new business opportunities. A dip in your customer satisfaction metrics can feel quite abstract. Reading–or hearing–real customer commentary is a more visceral experience, and inspires action.