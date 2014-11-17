Steak Cuts 101: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Meat

If you call yourself a carnivore but don’t know the difference between a New York strip and a filet mignon, this handy video by foodie site Eater breaks down types of steak cuts nice and simply, helping you impress all your butcher friends.

It explains cow anatomy with illustrations styled like white chalk drawings on a blackboard. The narrator reveals why the tenderloin is the most tender and flavorful of cuts: It’s taken from the rib and shortloin primals, parts of the cow that house muscles that only move when it turns from side to side. This means the meat is far less tough than that from heavily used muscles.

It really makes you think about how if you are what you eat, and you eat steak, you are at least part cow butt.

