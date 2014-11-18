Why You Should Stop Bragging About Being A Workaholic

“I’m a workaholic.” For some people, uttering those words is like a badge of honor they wear with pride.

But being a workaholic isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, according to two recent articles published in the Journal of Management and Stress and Health.

“People say, ‘I’m a workaholic, but I love what I do,” says Malissa Clark, a psychology professor at the University of Georgia and lead author of both articles. This statement, she says, illustrates the confusion around the topic.

If you’re a true workaholic, you can’t help thinking about work, Clark says. “It’s like an addiction.”

Workaholics experience negative emotions both at home and at work, Clark notes, whereas workers who are engaged in their jobs reported feeling more positive emotions around their work and home life. Fast Company spoke with Clark about her research, as well as her advice to companies for managing a healthy work environment.

In the Journal of Management article, Clark and her team aggregated data from previous studies examining workaholism.

“Similar to other types of addictions, workaholics may feel a fleeting high or a rush when they’re at work, but quickly become overwhelmed by feelings of guilt or anxiety,” Clark says. “Looking at the motivations behind working, workaholics seem pushed to work not because they love it, but because they feel internal pressure to work.”