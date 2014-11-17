Newark Airport’s New United Terminal Looks Like A Foodie Theme Park

David Rockwell, the world famous architect who has designed everything from restaurants to Broadway shows to the Academy Awards, has set his sights on reinventing United’s terminal at Newark International Airport. To say Rockwell’s flair for the dramatic is on display here is an understatement: Working with the high-end airport culinary experts OTG, Rockwell Group has created a blueprint for something that looks more like a foodie theme park than an airport terminal. His plan centers around restaurants that could “compete with anything on the street.” And that’s just the beginning.

We didn’t really believe United when they said they wanted this.

Sexier, attraction-filled terminals have gained traction in recent years, as post-9/11 security measures have increased how much time people spend at airports. Much of the eating and shopping that passengers used to do before passing through security now takes place near the gates. Airline companies have responded by enhancing the terminal experience, with fancier restaurants and other amenities. David Rockwell’s Jet Blue terminal at John F. Kennedy airport in New York was one of the first terminals in the United States to adopt such a look (airports like Heathrow and those in Madrid and Singapore have been on this tip for a while). Crucially, these airport improvements are largely geared toward getting travelers to spend more money while they waiting.





At Newark, Rockwell’s designers want to turn the terminal’s drawbacks into advantages. The challenge is to use long, narrow hallways, currently the domain of moving walkways, and turn them into something memorable. Airport restrictions specify that nothing can touch the ceiling, and finding room for back-of-house operations can be difficult, “You can’t attach to the ceiling, you’ve got a whole lot of egress issues you have to attend to [and] you have to get people in and out quickly,” Rockwell says. His plan takes advantage of these constraints to create intimate spaces for eating and drinking, surrounded by outlandish, shifting scenery. One hallway will feature a whiskey bar with a ribbon-like interpretation of a back-lit panel, printed with art by a yet to be determined New York contemporary artist. Another will host a cluster of clam shacks.

Airports are like a Kubrick movie. Every hall you turn down looks the same.

The theatrical touches even inform how passengers will navigate the terminal. “The way airports are, it’s like a Kubrick movie, every hall you turn down looks the same,” Rockwell says. “One of the easiest way to orient yourself is by everything not looking the same.” Rockwell’s designers plan to use landmarks in each of the gate clusters to help guide people. At a ramen bar, for example, the chef will be elevated on a stage-like platform as he pulls up fresh noodles. Over the platform, a webbed metal sculptural piece, lit from within like a lantern, will rise. It will include an LED mesh that allows the structure to transform from day to night, “like an energy pulse,” Rockwell says, and function as a beacon for travelers.





Other attractions include a beer “garden,” covered by metalwork which emulates greenery, and a piazza-like cafe area where existing columns will be repurposed to create a vertical park. Perhaps Rockwell’s most ambitious scheme for the space is to transform it physically between night and day. The architect says his theater experience prepared him for the feat, but it was still a challenge compared to the conditions he’s accustomed to working with. “We felt very qualified to do [this] from our theater work, but it was really challenging, because not only [do these restaurants] have to be able to change, but it has to be able to be done every day in a way that’s not going to break down,” he says. “It’s not like a rave party that’s going to happen once.” A garage door-like contraption ended up being the fix in one location, where it will be pulled up and down to change the feel of the restaurant twice a day.