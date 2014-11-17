Things You Should Never Say When Pitching Your Idea

Ever had your ideas slammed down or stomped dead during a presentation? Sure you have. Rejection is part of the creative process. But that doesn’t make the bitter pill slide down any smoother, does it?

We scream to the rafters about how clients “just don’t get it.” The problem, however, may not be decision makers. The problem may be the way we’re selling ideas.

Do your idea pitches include any of the following statements? If so, start polishing your presentation skills.

Open with that namby-pamby question and decision makers will tune out, figuring they’re in for a rambling, lifeless presentation. Powerful pitches always push off the starting block with potent, attention-grabbing beginnings.

Get pleasantries and icebreakers out of the way when you first walk in the door. Then, when time comes to actually present, pause for a few seconds before saying anything. Lock eyes with your decision makers. Once you gain their full attention, deliver a strong start. Here are three possibilities:

Sure, you want to be passionate and enthusiastic about your ideas. But kicking off by saying “You’re going to love this idea!” kick-starts skepticism. Decision makers will usually think, “Oh, yeah?” or “We’ll see about that.” You set yourself up as an easy target.

Instead, dive right into your idea and its solutions. Clients will soon decide whether your idea is worth their precious love and money.