Quote Of The Week: You Don’t Have To “Feel Like It”

You open a new document or turn to a blank page, stretch like a cartoon character before a concerto, and then… nothing. The inspiration isn’t there. You just don’t feel like it right now.

Maybe you’ll feel like it later today. Or on Thursday. But really, Sunday nights are your most creative time. So it can wait. Until later becomes now, and you have nothing to show for it.

This week’s quote is a kick in the pants from Oliver Burkeman, author of The Antidote: Happiness for People Who Can’t Stand Positive Thinking. As quoted in “11 Expert Tips To Help You Be More Productive In 2014”:

“You don’t have to ‘feel like’ doing something in order to do it.”

He continues: “When I manage to remember that, I’m no longer sidetracked by trying to get into the right frame of mind for daunting projects. Don’t beat yourself up for procrastinatory feelings. Just feel them, and simultaneously direct your limbs to do the work.”