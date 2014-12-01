Your Food Is Going To Be Grown By Robots, As They Take Over The Farm

The automation of agriculture is upon us. There are already dozens of robots churning around the countryside–chopping, weeding, digging, and pot-moving–and, in the future, there’ll likely be many more. Dozens of companies are working automated farm machines that reduce costs, extend harvesting periods, and improve safety, or so they say. Here are some projects we came across (see more here ).

Minnesota-based Autonomous Tractor Corporation is developing an all-purpose vehicle that works independently, allowing farmers to go off and do something else at the same time. The “Spirit” comes with 23 navigation sensors, including GPS, sonar and radar, and communicates with its owner using Wi-Fi, cell, or Bluetooth. The first product, due in 2016, will come with six electric mowing heads.

“[Mowing] is by far the most tractor hours per acre of any crop, because you have to do three passes every time you mow,” says ATC’s CEO Kraig Schulz. “This will take a lot of labor out and you’ll be able to perform when you want.”

That could even be in the middle of the night, when most people don’t want to work.

ATC is currently field-testing, ahead of customer beta trials next year. The tractor has no driver cab and is programmed to go up and down a field, stopping only if an obstacle is in the way (at which point it will alert the owner, who can either restart the route remotely or shut it down, pending human inspection).

Schulz bats back the idea that driverless tractors could be risky. “Honestly, this tractor will be safer than [traditional] tractors,” he says. “[Mowing is] a dangerous job and taking the driver out in many ways reduces the risk of accidents and problems.”