A Trippy Music Video Built From Science Experiments

By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

What does music look like? Cymatics, the first single by Nigel Stanford off the album Solar Echoes, offers clues. By amassing a collection of science experiments, it depicts sound waves blasting through water, fire, and sand, and even sparks in the air (via a speaker hose, a Rubens’ tube, a Chladni plate, and a Tesla coil, respectively). It’s a dazzling array of audio that’s, quite literally, music that you can see.

