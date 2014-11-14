Google Wallet Is Retiring Purchases For Digital Goods

Google Wallet is doing just fine. Since the launch of Apple Pay, reports have suggested that transactions were up 50% , with usage estimated up to the tens of millions. But now, in what appears to be a reallocation of resources, the company is looking to retire one of its quieter features: Google Wallet for digital goods.

“When we first launched Google Wallet for digital goods, we wanted to make it simple for users and merchants to buy and sell online,” writes Google in a small update. “The industry has matured a lot since then, providing a number of alternative payment solutions to choose from.” The feature launched in 2012, and it looks like usage was lukewarm at best. It’s important to note that this news only applies to merchants who have, say, been using Google Wallet for in-game purchases, like a bale of hay in a FarmVille clone.

You’ll still be able to use Google Wallet to buy physical stuff online from partners (like shoes from Rockport) and in the real-world (Bloomingdale’s or McDonald’s). Anyone using Google Wallet for digital goods API will have until March 2, 2015 to switch to something else, like PayPal.

Learn more here.

[h/t: The Next Web]