How To Work With Different Productivity Styles

You make lists for your (color-coded) lists. The woman at the desk with the piles of papers hasn’t seen the top of her desk in years. And the guy down the hall can’t seem to focus without his blue Cross pen. What gives?

All personal productivity styles are not created equal, and that’s okay, says Carson Tate, founder of Working Simply, a North Carolina-based management consultancy and author of the forthcoming book Work Simply: Embracing the Power of Your Personal Productivity Style.

Having worked with clients for a number of years, a common theme emerged: They’d read books and taken classes about productivity, yet struggled to translate the principles into their work environment, with little success. On a flight to visit a client in California, the light bulb went off for Tate. What if we choose our productivity tools based on our cognitive thinking styles? Fast Company spoke with Tate about the four styles, as well as her advice for working with people whose productivity styles differ from our own.

Each of us falls into one of four personal productivity styles, Tate says. We have all four styles within us, but similar to whether we’re left- or right-handed, we have a strong preference, she notes. Through her research, Tate has identified the four styles:

A Prioritizer’s thinking is very linear and analytical, Tate says. They want “just the facts without the fluff,” and have never met data they didn’t like. Prioritizers are goal-driven, very good at getting the work done, and don’t want to stop until the work’s completed.

The Planner is highly organized, detail-oriented, and organizes tasks sequentially, Tate says. She will often find flaws in presentations that were overlooked by others, and is great at project planning. She will make lists, and will sometimes write tasks on her “To Do” list that have been completed, just to mark them off as done.

Arrangers are intuitive people who can discern the undercurrent of what’s going on in a situation and course-correct if necessary, Tate notes. They are highly visual list makers, and need the right tools to get their work done. For example, an Arranger may have a specific pen he always uses, and regular notebook paper just won’t cut it.