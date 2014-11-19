What It’s Like To Be An Entrepreneur With OCD

David Schottenstein doesn’t remember a time when he didn’t have obsessive-compulsive disorder. As a young child, on the bus home from school, he was so obsessed with his homework that he would occupy an entire seat, spread out his books, and not let anyone talk to him. When he wanted to arrange a sleepover with a friend, he would schedule it three weeks in advance, calling the friend regularly to re-confirm.

David Schottenstein

He knows he could be less fortunate–a cousin has the disorder so bad that he slathers himself in Purell simply when someone passes near him. Schottenstein doesn’t have the germaphobic variant. “Mine was always centered around tasks,” he says. “I would obsess about making lists of tasks and checking each box off to make sure I was on track–whether I was seven years old, or I was 30 years old and running a business.”

As an entrepreneur, having OCD has been both a blessing and a curse (as anyone who claims it–jokingly or not–probably already knows). Schottenstein founded and sold a menswear company, Astor & Black, and then, with Alan Dershowitz, (created a billable hours tracker), Viewabill. OCD evidently didn’t prevent success, but in recent years, Schottenstein began to feel it getting in the way. When he owned Astor & Black, he often sent his sales associates text messages reading “???” if they didn’t respond right away, something he insists they eventually found “endearing.” But now that Schottenstein was taking on a more sensitive endeavor–pitching law firms on the idea that they should adopt a piece of software that tracks their billable hours–this “endearing” persistence was wearing thin. Some firms started telling Schottenstein’s cofounder, Robbie Friedman, that they were sick of hearing from Schottenstein.

“They hate you,” he recalls Friedman telling him. “They really hate you.”

Meanwhile, Schottenstein was having trouble at home. After selling Astor & Black, Schottenstein treated himself and his family to a two-week vacation in Israel. But the whole time, he wasn’t able to stop looking at his phone. An Orthodox Jew who is supposed to set aside electronics on the Sabbath, he got in the habit of asking the family’s non-Jewish nanny to check his phone for him every hour. (“She wanted to murder me,” he says.) Finally, one night, as he and his wife were getting ready to put their children to sleep, his daughter said, “Could Mommy put me to sleep?” Schottenstein asked his daughter why. “You’re always pulling out your phone,” she said.

“I thought, ‘Something’s wrong. This is not the way we’re supposed to live life.’”