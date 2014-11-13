THE UPFIT REVEALED: BUCHI MEETS THEIR BRAND NEW SPRINTER

With $10,000 from Fast Company at their disposal to turn their Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a marketing machine, Buchi’s van now boasts a refrigeration system, sleek paint job, a sign rack for maximum exposure, and 10 taps built into the side of the van from which they can now serve Buchi to fans! After seeing their custom Sprinter for the first time, the Buchi team got it right into action at a local permaculture event where teams who had spent the day building composting centers were thrilled to have a refreshing taste of Buchi’s delicious kombucha.