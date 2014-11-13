THE UPFIT REVEALED: BUCHI MEETS THEIR BRAND NEW SPRINTER

With $10,000 from Fast Company at their disposal to turn their Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a marketing machine, Buchi’s van now boasts a refrigeration system, sleek paint job, a sign rack for maximum exposure, and 10 taps built into the side of the van from which they can now serve Buchi to fans! After seeing their custom Sprinter for the first time, the Buchi team got it right into action at a local permaculture event where teams who had spent the day building composting centers were thrilled to have a refreshing taste of Buchi’s delicious kombucha.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens