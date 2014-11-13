Reddit CEO Resigns Amid Leadership Reorganization

Ellen Pao

Alexis Ohanian, cofounder of the community message board, will return to the startup as executive chairman. Dan McComas, whose company redditgifts was acquired three years ago, will serve as senior vice president of product.

Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator, who personally contributed to Reddit’s recent $50 million fundraising round, said Wong resigned after a disagreement with the board about the location and lease of a new office. Recently, Wong faced resistance when he announced that all employees would be relocated to San Francisco by the end of the year. He also got in a very public spat with a former employee on Reddit, revealing details of his termination.