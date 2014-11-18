The Ultimate Motivator: Adding Your Own Death To Your Calendar

In her Google calendar, Brooke Siem, the co-owner of New York’s Prohibition Bakery , has an appointment scheduled for the very distant future: November 6th, 2069. DEAD, it says on that date, in big block letters. “It’s a Wednesday,” says Siem.

Brooke Siem

To understand what set Siem thinking about her mortality, it helps to go back. “I would describe myself as a realist,” she says. “I don’t necessarily wake up and think everything’s all flowery.” Siem grew up in Reno, Nevada, with a super-optimistic mother. “She’d skip in the room and say, ‘It’s okay, honey. Everything has a purpose.’” But Siem had a way of taking things to heart. Even if it was over something small, like her teddy bear shrinking in the drying machine, Siem often got stuck in her own head.

A sense of frustration and indecision followed her to college, at Middlebury. She kept toggling through majors. She hesitated to join a sports team, which meant it took her a little longer to find her identity. Then, when she graduated, she cycled through several jobs in food service. She worked at a few top New York restaurants, like Bar Boulud and WD-50, but in each case she only appreciated what was cool about the job after she’d quit. She got out of New York to try her hand at winemaking, didn’t like that, then finally came back and decided that the only gig she could stomach was founding a business of her own.

Mulled Wine Cupcake

Yet even as Prohibition Bakery (home of the “boozy cupcake“) took off, a sense of malaise lingered. “Nothing satisfied me,” she says. “I felt like the business wasn’t growing as fast as I wanted it to. I felt like I was treading water a lot. Any direction I moved, I felt like I kept running up against walls.” Meanwhile, the bakery was getting great press, and Siem, still in her twenties, had escaped a 9-5 desk job in New York. She was the envy of her peers. “People were like, ‘That’s so cool.’ I kept thinking, ‘Why can’t I get on board with this idea as much as everyone else?’”

Last year, she began to take her happiness into her own hands. She started doing CrossFit, which opened up a new social world to her. Always curious to explore her artistic side, she “finally went and bought some paper.” She started reaching out to old friends, trying “anything I could to make life a bit more colorful.” Always the glass-half-empty realist, she says her goals were modest: to feel happy 51% of the time. (After all, “you’re only happy if you’re also sometimes sad,” she adds.)

“Before I started CrossFit, I was maybe 15% happy, 85% unhappy.” The reforms of 2013 brought her to a place where she began to feel a 35/65 split, or maybe 40/60 on a good day. But something was still missing.

Then, just a few weeks ago, she went on a very fateful date–not because she’s still with the guy (“It wasn’t gonna work out,” she says), but because he said something that wound up transforming her outlook on life. Her date casually dropped that he had done the math, and had figured out the year he was projected to die. The conversation swiftly moved to other topics, but Siem’s mind lingered. “It was just one of those ‘aha’ moments,” she says. She woke up thinking about life expectancy the next day, and again the day after that.