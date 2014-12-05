Audi Tests A New Carsharing Plan: Split A Car With Your Friends

Most car sharing plans work basically like short-term rental cars for a neighborhood. But a new “microsharing” plan in Stockholm is a little different: Three or four friends or coworkers all use the same car as a group, aided by an app and technology that automatically recognizes who’s driving.

The program, run by Audi, lets the group choose any car to share for a year or two. Drivers can reserve the car or check the gas tank from their phone. When someone gets in the car, the system reads a beacon on his or her keychain to track the drive and split the monthly bill accordingly.

Audi, along with digital design studio Kram/Weisshaar, spent a year prototyping the new system in Stockholm with drivers. “We knew that it had to work in real life,” says Clemens Weisshaar, one of the founders of the design firm.





“In the beginning, our biggest fear was what if two people want to go somewhere at the same time–what happens then?” he says. “Interestingly, it never happened. During testing, it became evident that people are just able to sync their schedules in a very smooth way.”

Audi plays matchmaker for drivers who don’t show up with a group of friends. “There were some unlikely automotive marriages,” Weisshaar says. “People with different lives and different schedules find it much easier sharing a car. One person might take the kids to school every morning, while the other person’s still crashing at 11.”





Like other car sharing programs, it aims to eliminate the annoyance of owning a car–the service takes care of things like insurance, maintenance, a monthly car wash, and, since it’s in Sweden, winter tires. “Those things just happen for you–you don’t even think about it,” says Weisshaar. “It basically takes out all the complexity in all of these aspects of vehicle ownership.”

Audi chose Stockholm for the pilot because of its reputation as an innovative city. “The Swedes are very tech-savvy,” Weisshaar says. “And there’s also a tradition of sharing in Sweden. You share a holiday house, you share a sauna. It’s part of the culture in a way. So as a test it was ideal.”