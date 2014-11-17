Vibrating Watches, Tiny Chargers, Inverted Umbrellas: The Best Personal Accessories Of 2014

Personal accessories like watches, cameras, and jewelry can seem like unoriginal gifts to give over the holidays. But not if they come with a twist. Here are 15 products we came across in 2014 that offer unexpected spins on everyday objects: clocks that shift your perception of time, inverted umbrellas, cameras that fuse analog and digital photography, sneakers printed with surrealist paintings, and more.





The holidays are a boozy season, so why not give your favorite lush the Lapka Breath Alcohol Monitor, a fancy breathalyzer that becomes easier to use the drunker you get? The palm-sized cylinder of black ceramic holds a hyper-sensitive fuel cell blood alcohol sensor inside. When you breath into the device for just four seconds, it automatically sends your sobriety stats via Bluetooth to an app on your smartphone. Get it here for $199.





In this wild Opening Ceremony collection, 12 of the Belgian artist Rene Magritte’s most famous images are plastered onto clothing, as well as Manolo Blahnik stilettos, Birkenstock sandals, and Vans sneakers. The collection is available here, with items ranging from $99 to $578.





Waking up is hard to do. DesignWright for Lexon’s simple Flip Alarm Clock helps ease the pain: instead of fumbling for the snooze button, you simply tap the surface to snooze it; if you want to turn the alarm off, you flip the clock over (it reads “on” on one surface and “off” on the other) and the numerals flip, too, so they’re always right-side up. Buy it here for $45.





Lexon puts another original spin on same-old digital timepieces with Script–a series of clocks and watches with numerals rendered in an elegant calligraphy-like typeface, in a segmented LED display. Buy it here for $160.





Tel Aviv design firm Studio Ve’s collection of “Perspective Clocks” put a trippy spin on the standard analog minute-and-hour hands: one clock’s minute and hour hands are composed of several lines configured in a burst pattern, which shifts like warping constellations as time ticks on. “D Clock” looks totally ordinary head on, but as you shift your point of view, you realize that each hand is really a triangle, so time will look different depending on where you stand in relation to it. Perspective Clocks are available here for $97.





Another time-warping take on the traditional clock: the Durr watch, by Skrekstore, is designed to teach wearers the value of time and how we perceive duration differently in different situations. Its numberless, hands-less circular face doesn’t tell you what time of day it is–instead, it vibrates every five minutes, reminding wearers, independent of their subjective take on events, how long they’ve been doing whatever they’ve been doing. The Durr is available here for $164.