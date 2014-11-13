Lyft Sets Its Sights On Commuters With Employee Perks

Close to 30 companies now offer Lyft as a perk for their employees . The ridesharing service unveiled a new program Thursday that will let employers dole out credits for employees’ commutes and other work-related transportation.

The rollout of Lyft for Work comes after Uber debuted a similar program in July. At launch, Lyft’s partners include Yelp, Stripe, Postmates, and Thumbtack. Employers can set parameters, such as time restrictions and geofenced locations, to ensure the credits are used as intended. For example, Stripe stipulates that its credits can be used from the office after 8 p.m.

Lyft is also pushing its carpooling service as part of the program, letting employers create credits specifically for its carpooling service, Lyft Line, which matches passengers with others heading in the same direction. At Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference in San Francisco this week, Lyft CEO John Zimmer said a third of its rides in San Francisco are now on Lyft Line.

When the company launched Lyft Line in August, Zimmer said then that its biggest rival was public transportation, which he deemed broken. Rather than fix it, Lyft is hoping to capitalize by offering rides at cheaper fares. It was apparent then that Lyft wanted to become part of people’s daily commutes, and even clearer now with the rollout of Lyft for Work.