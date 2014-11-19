The Purpose-Driven Marketer: How Patagonia Uses Storytelling To Turn Consumers Into Activists

The frenzied ritual of pre-turkey-coma commercialism known as Black Friday is nearly upon us. And, as it’s done for the past three years, Patagonia will be encouraging people to repair their old outdoor garments rather than buy brand new stuff. Last year, the company’s Worn Wear program not only offered tools and tips for people to fix their own gear, but offered to buy back gently used clothes too. It also unveiled a 30-minute documentary featuring Patagonia faithful and their extremely lived-in apparel. Not many brands can pull off a half hour of people telling stories about their favorite pair of 15-year-old swim trunks.

Back in 2012, the company was taken to task over using down in its products obtained through cruel practices. Patagonia quickly addressed the situation and this year announced its traceable down policy with an animated short by artist Geoff McFetridge.

That film and the Worn Wear program are two separate but equally important examples of how the brand is using its products, company values, and transparency as primary marketing tools and sources of engaging stories. Patagonia has long used its catalog and website as an editorial outlet for stories from the outdoors, seeding its environmental agenda amid the colorful, high-end fleece. But over the last few years, the brand has stepped up its efforts to draw a clearer line between its goods and its overall mission. From growing new wetsuit materials (neoprene is an environmental and possible health hazard) to advocating for the destruction of underused dams, it is actively turning it all into stories and finding new ways to tell and spread those tales to a larger audience. It’s all part of the plan to transcend the notion of being a brand and become more of a, dare we say, movement.

Since joining the company in 2013, Patagonia’s Vice President of Global Marketing Joy Howard has adjusted overall brand strategy to focus the company’s efforts on fewer ideas having a bigger impact. “We’re really starting to see some fire as it takes shape, and at the heart of it is this realization that we believe that only unconventional business can make a difference,” says Howard.

Skateboarding a dam pipe outlet somewhere in the USA in a scene from DamNation. Photo: Ben Knight

Patagonia works hard at being the premier tree-hugging apparel company in the world and not just a marketer selling fleece to the active affluent in Soho. It helped create a national park, its supply chain boasts fair trade certified wages, organic cotton, traceable down, and responsibly sourced merino wool. It’s an environmentally-conscious shopper’s dream come true. And Howard has been working on ways to use these aspects of the company as jumping off points to tell compelling stories.





“Product is always at the foundation for us and we have a very obsessive commitment to making the best product,” says Howard. “People come into the brand through the product but it takes them a long time to learn about what the company stands for. Once they do, they’re hooked on the brand forever. So as a marketing team, the task is very simple, and that’s to make it easy for people to discover what the company is all about, and make sure it’s not hidden and tough to access. Because once they do know, they’re in. They’re with us.”

The Worn Wear doc is a 30-minute film about used clothes that’s actually interesting, even beyond the fact it’s made by a brand that only makes money by selling new products. The company’s Truth to Material initiative–using reclaimed wool, cotton and down–was also turned into a short film. To convey the company’s approach to snowboarding, Howard’s team created a web series that takes an almost spiritual perspective on outdoor sports.