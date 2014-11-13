Are Smartphones Ruining Us?

We do some dumb stuff while staring at smartphones–forget to listen to our friends, say, or walk straight into someone on the sidewalk. But some experts insist that smartphones create a more permanent, lasting damage, and might even be destroying our ability to have conversations with each other. But Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer says that’s all nonsense–and he has historical evidence to prove it.
