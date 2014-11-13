Today in Tabs: Balancing a Champagne Glass on My Thinkpiece

Here’s a fact: The internet is kinder to white men. If you’ve ever spent any time on Reddit, 4chan, or, really, nearly any other site where Issues are Being Discussed, you’ll find that the prevailing assumption is that you’re a white man; if you deviate from the script by revealing your gender, sexuality, or race, there will always be at least one person who cries that you’ve only done so for Special Treatment.

Today, Superjournalist and Former Target Of Internet Hate Adrian Chen dives back into that white male id (aged 18-30, natch, an advertiser’s holy grail) and surfaces with this beautiful thing in The Nation: “The Truth About Anonymous’s Activism”. It’s a very nice story about the Anonymous “movement” that details exactly how cruel and stupid these people are while wearing the skin of a book review (Gabriella Coleman’s a_Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous_). Chen also takes on the idea of techno-utopianism—nerds know best, don’t you watch the Big Bang Theory???? BAZINGA—calling Anonymous nothing more than the philosophy’s latest shit-smelling extrusion.

Similarly, the members of Anonymous barge into issues they know nothing about and proceed with the only logic they understand—believing, as Coleman does, that their position as a technological elite gives them an innate political ability. Along the way, they are helped by a tech-crazed media desperate to find a tech angle in struggles for social justice, like Ferguson.

I can only say a prayer for Adrian’s mentions. Enjoy your Special Treatment. RIP.