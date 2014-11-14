How To Make New Friends As An Adult

When you’re a kid, making new friends is fairly easy. There’s school, sports, and a slew of extracurricular activities where you meet other kids and form relationships. When you’re an adult, however, the process isn’t quite so effortless. Commitments such as work and family limit free time and–unlike during childhood–it can feel awkward to ask someone, “Do you want hang out?”

“Professionals who accomplish amazing goals like starting companies often admit that they have a hard time making friends,” says Shasta Nelson, author of Friendships Don’t Just Happen.

And the older you get, the fewer friends you probably have. While social circles increase through early adulthood, friendship networks peak and start to decrease as you move through your twenties, according to a 2013 study published in the Psychological Bulletin. Researchers found that the drop in friendships was often due to marriage, parenthood, and a desire to focus on closer relationships.

Unfortunately close relationships aren’t guaranteed to last; a study by sociologist Gerald Mollenhorst of Utrecht University in the Netherlands found that we lose half our close friends every seven years and replace them with new relationships.

“Life changes such as moves, career transitions, relationship changes, and different life stages bring a shift in our friendships and frequently leave us drifting apart,” says Nelson, who launched the online friendship-building community GirlFriendCircles.com in 2008. “We all want the proverbial friend whose shoulder you can cry on, but that’s an honor that is given with time.”

And it’s time we should find. According to researchers at Brigham Young University, having too few friends is the equivalent mortality risk to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is riskier than obesity.

“When friendships themselves are healthy, they relieve stress, which is extremely beneficial for health,” says Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology. “Most people find it hard to create a deep and meaningful friendship in adulthood, but it’s not so hard if you know what to do.”